Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 46.2%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.79 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

