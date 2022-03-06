Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Expands By 67.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. 36,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,274. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

