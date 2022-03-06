Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Decreases By 28.1%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 851,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 134,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,229. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $27,305,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $21,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,869,000 after purchasing an additional 164,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 111,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $4,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

