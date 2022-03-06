Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Rises By 84.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

BREZ stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.