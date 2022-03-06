Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Grows By 45.2%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 411.0 days.

CYJBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cargotec from €54.00 ($60.67) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cargotec from €55.00 ($61.80) to €52.00 ($58.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Cargotec stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

