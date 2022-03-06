Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Increases By 46.4%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 117.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

