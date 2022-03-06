Short Interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Increases By 46.4%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $24.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 117.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.