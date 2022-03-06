Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 23.8%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,329,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

