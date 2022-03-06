Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rises By 52.6%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 825,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
CDAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
