Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rises By 52.6%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 825,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CDAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Codiak BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna acquired 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

