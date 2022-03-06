Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 71.9%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CCM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

Concord Medical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.