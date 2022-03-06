Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Increases By 71.9%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of CCM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.