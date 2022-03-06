Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Expands By 50.0%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DJCO traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $318.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.42 and a 200-day moving average of $340.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Daily Journal has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $415.66.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 1,113.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Daily Journal (Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

