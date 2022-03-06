Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Expands By 50.0%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
DJCO traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $318.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.42 and a 200-day moving average of $340.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. Daily Journal has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $415.66.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.
About Daily Journal (Get Rating)
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
