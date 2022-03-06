Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Declines By 47.0%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth $2,847,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 84,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

