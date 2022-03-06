Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Increases By 63.2%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELTK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eltek in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. 4,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of -2.30.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

