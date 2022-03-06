Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 31.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FLC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,245. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

