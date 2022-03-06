Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 31.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FLC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,245. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
