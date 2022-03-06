Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Rises By 40.6%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get IBEX alerts:

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 4,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.