Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Drops By 37.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ITRM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 930,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.