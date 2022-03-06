Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Grows By 54.5%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

John Wood Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 16,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.83) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.43) to GBX 290 ($3.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

