Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Decreases By 33.6%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Kion Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.