Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Increases By 47.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:MNSB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,839. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.