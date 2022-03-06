Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Increases By 50.7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 278,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,944. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

