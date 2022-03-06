Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Drops By 41.3%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. FMR LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 58,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NC. TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NACCO Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NC traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $30.67. 53,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,275. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

