Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Grows By 42.7%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGVC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 148,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,837. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

