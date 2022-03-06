Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Grows By 42.7%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NGVC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 148,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,837. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $439.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (Get Rating)
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
