Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Declines By 31.9%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NTTYY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 43,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.72 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

