Short Interest in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Drops By 26.7%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. 509,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,442. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NISN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.