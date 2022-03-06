Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Decreases By 35.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 293,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 400,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,706. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

