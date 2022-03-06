Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Grows By 41.0%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 31st total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on QBCRF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of QBCRF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

