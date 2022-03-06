Short Interest in Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Increases By 43.5%

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 801,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RRX opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.