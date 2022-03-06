Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Decreases By 43.3%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RXLSF remained flat at $$21.38 on Friday. Rexel has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.