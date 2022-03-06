Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 76.4%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1478 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

