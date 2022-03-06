Short Interest in SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Declines By 23.5%

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of SAS AB (publ) stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. SAS AB has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. It manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and International route network. The company was founded in August 1946 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

