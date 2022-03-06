Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Decreases By 28.5%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of STRT opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

