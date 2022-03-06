Short Interest in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Expands By 94.8%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the January 31st total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

