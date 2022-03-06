Short Interest in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Grows By 35.9%

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. 119,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,538. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

