Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Grows By 48.3%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $659.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.