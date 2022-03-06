Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Grows By 45.7%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of VTWG opened at $177.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

