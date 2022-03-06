Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Increases By 83.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,734,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.