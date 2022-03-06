Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Rises By 58.2%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 970,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.01%.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after buying an additional 1,112,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $22,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

