Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE SMT opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$359.48 million and a P/E ratio of 21.57. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

