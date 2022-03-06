Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 14,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,907. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

