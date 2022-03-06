Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 14,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,907. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
