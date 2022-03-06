Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 419 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 666,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,352. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

