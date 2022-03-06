Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.09. 42,784,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $84.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

