Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 1.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $23.73. 4,652,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937,066. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

