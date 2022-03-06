Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ QQC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $27.88. 1,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $34.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.
