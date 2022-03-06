Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Position Lowered by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 456,993 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,232,000 after purchasing an additional 229,583 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.30. 595,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,427. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.37. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.19). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is -14.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.