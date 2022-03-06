Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.70 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €124.40 ($139.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €150.65 and its 200 day moving average is €141.99. Sixt has a 12 month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($191.35).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

