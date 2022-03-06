SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SMTGY remained flat at $$3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

