SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of SMTGY remained flat at $$3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.94.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
