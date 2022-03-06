Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $755.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

