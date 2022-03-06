Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Down 3.8%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,464.85 ($19.65) and last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.67). 434,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 638,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,524 ($20.45).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,722.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,856.28.

About Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

