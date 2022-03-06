Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Down 3.8%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,464.85 ($19.65) and last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.67). 434,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 638,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,524 ($20.45).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,722.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,856.28.
About Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON)
