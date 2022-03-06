Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $370.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.63.

SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $673,471,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

