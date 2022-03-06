SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 14,557 Shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AIEQ traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 11,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,995. AI Powered Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

