SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.01. 4,226,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,693. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

